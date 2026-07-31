Andy Burnham Speaks Against Job Interviews on Zoom or Teams, Says Young People Cannot Convey Their Passion on Video

ELEVEN DAYS AFTER Andy Burnham officially took charge as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, giving competition to Larry the Cat, the Labour Party leader shared what he dislikes about modern hiring culture. In a careers podcast released on July 30, 2026, Burnham said that employers should not hire candidates solely on the basis of virtual interviews, as they do not allow applicants to fully showcase their personalities.

He questioned how a person can fully showcase their passion during a virtual interview. He bluntly said, “One thing I really don't like is this culture now of interviewing via Zoom or Teams.” According to Burnham, young people have been finding it hard to secure jobs, and he criticized Zoom interviews and the use of artificial intelligence in the recruitment process.

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As per data from LinkedIn, cited by the BBC, more and more employers are reportedly planning to incorporate AI into the hiring process starting this year. The data claimed that, from 2026, 89% of UK recruiters are planning greater collaboration with artificial intelligence, ultimately affecting young employees.

What Did Andy Burnham Say About Virtual Interviews and AI?

In the podcast titled Jimmy's Job for the Future, hosted by former political adviser Jimmy McLoughlin, the duo discussed a variety of topics, including the 45-Day Plan to Fix the UK Career Ladder. Prime Minister Burnham also spoke about how he believes the country's current education system does not cater to everyone. He further raised concerns, stating that the use of technology during the hiring process is not "fair".

Talking about virtual interviews, he said, “How do you get over some of your personality, your passion?” Burnham stated that the recruitment process has changed completely after the pandemic and that “recruitment, in the post-pandemic era, is becoming fairer.” He continued discussing the recruitment process, attributing it to “individuality” and the importance of bringing out people's unique characteristics and skill sets. “My worry is that some recruitment practices now don't allow that as much,” said the Labour Party leader.

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Talking about his dislike of the culture of interviewing via Zoom or Teams, he stated, “That just doesn't seem right to me.” Burnham said that while the virtual interview process is certainly “convenient” for organisations, he questioned how a young person could shine in that situation.

During the podcast episode, Burnham also shed light on plans to introduce a placement programme for young people aged 16 to 18 to help them acquire practical experience. Under this 45-day placement programme, participants would be exposed to practical work and gain hands-on experience.

Andy Burnham is currently serving as the Prime Minister of the UK and was elected as the Member of Parliament for Makerfield in Greater Manchester in June 2026. From 2017, Burnham served as the first elected Mayor of Greater Manchester, after which the UK witnessed five changes in leadership. For a long time, Burnham was seen as former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's strongest successor.

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