Who Is Andy Burnham? 5 Things to Know About the ‘King of the North’ Likely to Succeed Keir Starmer

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigned from his position on Monday, June 22, 2026, amid ongoing turmoil within the Labour Party. His departure marks yet another short-lived tenure in British politics, with the United Kingdom having seen six prime ministers in the past decade. Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer said that he had informed King Charles III of his decision and would remain in office until the Labour Party elects a new leader.
With his resignation, attention has now shifted to who could succeed him. Among the key figures in the race is Andy Burnham, with many media organizations and political observers identifying him as the leading candidate to replace Starmer. Burnham, a veteran Labour politician known as the “King of the North,” recently returned to Parliament after winning the Makerfield by-election and has confirmed that he will contest the party leadership.
Many are saying that the fight to succeed Keir Starmer may already be over, with Burnham emerging as the clear favorite. One of his rivals, former health secretary Wes Streeting, has also announced that he will back Burnham, further strengthening his position. Here are some things to know about the man who could become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.
Born in January 1970 in Liverpool, Burnham grew up in northwest England. His father was a telephone engineer and his mother worked as a doctor’s receptionist. He joined the Labour Party when he was just 15 years old and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Cambridge. Burnham was first elected to Parliament in 2001 as the MP for Leigh and served until 2017.
During his time in Parliament, he held several senior roles under the Labour governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, including Culture Secretary and Health Secretary. In 2017, he left Westminster to become Greater Manchester’s first directly elected mayor. The position transformed his political profile and helped establish him as one of Britain’s most prominent regional leaders, earning national attention for championing northern England and challenging the central government during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Before leaving for Greater Manchester, Burnham made two unsuccessful bids for the Labour leadership. His first attempt came in 2010, when he entered the race to succeed Gordon Brown but finished fourth, with Ed Miliband emerging victorious. In 2015, he contested the leadership again but was decisively defeated by veteran socialist leader Jeremy Corbyn.
After these attempts, Burnham left Westminster and chose to serve as Mayor of Greater Manchester. Over the years, he developed into a major political figure. This will be the third time Burnham has contested the Labour leadership, with the stakes now including the posts of both Labour leader and prime minister.
Burnham became Mayor of Greater Manchester in 2017 and has since helped raise the region’s national profile through a focus on public transport, economic development and regional autonomy. His signature achievement was the creation and expansion of the Bee Network, an integrated public transport system that brought buses, cycling and trams under a unified framework with capped fares.
Burnham also promoted skills programmes, affordable housing and local economic growth, while helping position Greater Manchester as one of the UK’s fastest-growing regions. He earned the nickname “King of the North” after clashing with Boris Johnson’s government over Covid-19 support for northern England, strengthening his image as a champion of regional interests. Although he faced challenges during his tenure, his years as mayor established him as one of Britain’s most prominent regional leaders.
Burnham earned the nickname during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, he repeatedly challenged the UK government over support for northern England. He demanded greater financial assistance for people and businesses affected by lockdown restrictions, arguing that the government was favoring London and the southeast while failing to provide adequate support to northern communities.
Burnham received widespread media attention during this period and earned the title “King of the North,” inspired by the hit TV series Game of Thrones. His defense of regional interests made him a symbol of resistance to what critics called London-centric politics. During televised clashes with the central government, he strongly opposed lockdown measures in northern England without corresponding financial support for local workers and businesses.
Among Burnham’s potential rivals are former health secretary Wes Streeting, former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and several other contenders. However, Streeting has announced that he will support Burnham, increasing his backing within the party. Burnham has been a nationally significant politician for three decades while maintaining strong local roots.
Apart from his popularity, Burnham’s approach to governance has given many Labour MPs hope for a turnaround. His political agenda includes greater public control over transport, housing and utilities, along with democratic reforms such as devolving more powers to regional governments and reforming the House of Lords. Burnham has also emphasized workers’ rights, social welfare and reducing regional inequalities.
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