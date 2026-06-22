Who Is Andy Burnham? 5 Things to Know About the ‘King of the North’ Likely to Succeed Keir Starmer

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigned from his position on Monday, June 22, 2026, amid ongoing turmoil within the Labour Party. His departure marks yet another short-lived tenure in British politics, with the United Kingdom having seen six prime ministers in the past decade. Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer said that he had informed King Charles III of his decision and would remain in office until the Labour Party elects a new leader.

With his resignation, attention has now shifted to who could succeed him. Among the key figures in the race is Andy Burnham, with many media organizations and political observers identifying him as the leading candidate to replace Starmer. Burnham, a veteran Labour politician known as the “King of the North,” recently returned to Parliament after winning the Makerfield by-election and has confirmed that he will contest the party leadership.

Many are saying that the fight to succeed Keir Starmer may already be over, with Burnham emerging as the clear favorite. One of his rivals, former health secretary Wes Streeting, has also announced that he will back Burnham, further strengthening his position. Here are some things to know about the man who could become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.