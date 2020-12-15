Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Lead Story

A Unique Collaboration Between Paramount Pictures And WOODFEATHER

Luxury decor pieces are handcrafted from solid wood and takes several weeks to make

Paramount Films. Wikimedia commons

A unique collaboration between Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun franchise and WOODFEATHER, a luxury aviation decor brand, that makes the finest bespoke handcrafted propellers to break the sonic barrier and take movie merchandise sky high.

Flying high on the collaboration with the upcoming sequel of ‘Top Gun’ after 35 years, the only luxury decor brand from India WOODFEATHER, will be revealing the four exclusive Top Gun Special Edition designs in early January, each of which are inspired by the movie and its characters.

Given that each of these luxury decor pieces is handcrafted from solid wood and takes several weeks to make, the company will be producing limited stocks for worldwide sale exclusively on their website www.woodfeather.com. Closer to the movie’s release in July 2021, WOODFEATHER plans to launch an ultra-premium ‘Limited Edition’ Collectors design featuring a handful of individually numbered pieces for global auction.

WOODFEATHER logo. Twitter

Elated about this special association Akshay Sharma, Founder of WOODFEATHER said, “What we’re making is something that’s never been done before. An iconic film deserves iconic memorabilia and our Top Gun propellers are going to be nothing short of it. Being a die-hard Top Gun fan and a hobby pilot myself, I can promise that this something every fan is going to want to own.”

Mark Kingston, Senior Vice President, International, ViacomCBS, said, “For Top Gun: Maverick, we were looking for unique aviation memorabilia that will be appreciated worldwide, given the global appeal of the film. In WOODFEATHER we have found a unique creator of premium handcrafted propellers, which will find a place of pride in the homes and offices of the movie fans as well as aviation enthusiasts.”

Adds Mitali Desai, Co-Founder & COO at Black White Orange, “For an iconic film like Top Gun Maverick, it was imperative for us to find innovative categories and partners who would do justice to the brand. WOODFEATHER is a prime example of both. Their propellers are premium, fascinating, and an asset that a Top Gun fan would love to take home! We can’t wait for aviation buffs to get their hands on one of these.” (IANS)

