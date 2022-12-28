Noida: Woman booked by police for assaulting maid, act caught on camera

After the video went viral, the police also took to Twitter and wrote that necessary legal action has been initiated in the matter.

An FIR has also been registered based on the information provided by the maid's father who alleged that his daughter was held hostage in the Cleo County society under the Phase-3 police station area, said the official.

Meanwhile, Shefali Koul, the woman who is accused of assaulting the maid and holding her captive, claimed that her domestic help had stolen things from her house and even added sleeping pills to her meals.

Koul also claimed that she has CCTV footage and evidence to back her claims. (KB/IANS)