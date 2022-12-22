Delhi: 5-year-old girl kidnapped and raped

A girl aged around 5 years was kidnapped and then raped in outer north Delhi's Bhalswa Diary area.

A senior official said that the police have leads on the rape accused and they are hopeful to nab the accused in next 24 hours.

The official said that the girl was abducted on Wednesday evening, when she was playing near her house. She was later found in a nearby park on Thursday morning.

According to the police, information was received regarding the disappearance of a girl child aged 4-5 years on Wednesday night and subsequently a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.