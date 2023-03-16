Human body parts found in Noida drain

Human body parts, suspected to be of a woman, were found in a drain near a cardboard factory in Noida's Sector 8 on Thursday morning, while it was being cleaned, police said.

As two legs and an arm were found during the cleaning operations by the Noida authority's contractor, police was informed. A police team reached the spot and the body parts were taken out.

DCP Harish Chander said that some parts of a human body, appearing to be 4-5 days old, were found in the drain. A forensic team reached the spot and took custody of the remains for analysis. Police are also examining CCTV footage of the area in a bid to identify the victim. A watch and bangle was found on the cut hand.

As the news spread, a big crowd gathered in the area and police had to make special efforts to keep them away. (KB/IANS)