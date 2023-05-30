UP govt holds training programme for 'Udyami Mitras'

Department-wise sessions have been scheduled, including flagship projects of the state government such as trillion-dollar economy, defence industrial corridor along with sessions on revenue code, land bank and rates, allotment procedures, clearances, etc.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given directions for recruitment of 'Udyami Mitras' to expedite implementation of investment proposals worth over Rs 33.50 lakh crore received through the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 and afterwards.



In the introductory session -- 'Destination Uttar Pradesh', Arvind Kumar apprised the newly selected 'Udyami Mitras' of the comprehensive industrial ecosystem that the state government is developing.



He also explained in detail about the upcoming major infrastructure projects such as multi-modal logistics parks, pharma parks, dedicated freight corridor and six nodes of the defence corridor.