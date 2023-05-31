Doctors says celebrities endorsing tobacco injurious to society

The main carcinogens in gutkha are derived from its ingredients including tobacco, areca nut, lime, and catechu. Gutkha (pan masala with tobacco) has been proven to be a carcinogenic agent," the doctor explained.



He strongly recommends the stars not to endorse any of these products even for bulky remunerations. "We request all celebrities to take a step back and limit themselves from promoting such products even if they are promoted as generic brand names."



Commenting on the dangers, Dr G.V. Lakshmi, Consultant Pulmonologist, Amor Hospitals, said, "Cinema and cricket are religions to many in our country, and many superhumans and even gods get created from these two fields. Many people, especially the youth, try to ape the demigod characters from the movies they watch or their cricketing heroes.

Glorifying smoking or usage of tobacco products on the silver screen or on the small screen along with a small and insignificant statutory warning in a corner of the screen, is highly deplorable.

There are many actors and maybe a few sportsmen too who smoke in their real lives, and fans who follow these stars' personal lives take inspiration from their regular lifestyles too.