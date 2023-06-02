20 more UP colleges being probed for scholarship scam

Soon after opening bank accounts, they were registered as students and all scholarships coming into their accounts was used by the owners. They were kept in the dark about any such transaction taking place into their accounts, the sources added.



The ED has compiled properties worth Rs 90 crore belonging to the three arrested persons, identified as Izhar Hussain Jafri, Ali Abbas Jafri and Ravi Prakash Gupta, and the process to confiscate it has already begun.



Sources added that Ravi Prakash Gupta, one of the three arrested accused, was only a graduate, but he was made principal of one of these institutes which is against the norms.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in April had arrested three owners of educational institutes in connection with a scholarship scam.



The arrests came after ED raids on 10 educational institutes across several districts of Uttar Pradesh in February. It allegedly seized crucial evidence of the offence not only of these 10 institutes but also in respect of several other colleges and institutes which, prima facie, were also found engaged in the scam.