Ballia heatwave toll touches 68

With 14 more patients succumbing to heat-related ailments in the last 24 hours, fatalities due to heatwave in Uttar Pardesh's Ballia district has mounted to 68 since June 15.



A committee appointed by the state government visited villages in Bansdih and Garwar development blocks which reported maximum casualties.



Led by Dr K. N. Tiwari (Director Medical Care) and Dr A.K. Singh (Director Infectious Diseases), the team met the family members of some of the deceased to study if a specific pattern may be spotted and claimed that they did not come across any sign of panic.



Singh said, "We spoke to some families and learnt that the now-deceased were unwell for a long time. One of them had TB. But what remains undeniable is the high heat and humidity levels in the villages."



He also said there were power outages in the villages which added to the woes of the people.