UP Police launches 'Operation Conviction' for speedy trial

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched 'Operation Conviction' to identify 20 cases each in every district related to rape, murder, dacoity, conversion and cow slaughter for speedy trial and conviction within 30 days of framing of charges.

Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar said, “Since 2017, the state government has been carrying out a crackdown on mafias under its zero-tolerance policy. Continuing with its policy, the government has launched ‘Operation Conviction’ to identify 20 cases in each district.”

Under the initiative, district police chiefs will coordinate with district judges of their respective districts and request daily trials of such cases. These will be in addition to cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.