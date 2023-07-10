Contract killer alerts UP doctor about plot to kill him

Som Shekhar Dixit, who runs Shekhar hospital at Brij Vihar colony, has lodged an FIR stating that the killer had a change of heart as his life was once saved by him and alerted him about the conspiracy over phone.

The FIR has been registered against one Rajan Sharma (alleged professional killer) and other unidentified people at the Shahjahan Kotwali police station under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 507 (criminal intimidation) through phone.

Shahjahanpur ASP (city) Sudhir Jaiswal, said on Friday that the doctor had been provided security cover following the threat perception.

As per the FIR, Dixit stated that an 18-year-old youth approached him earlier this week and asked him to talk to a person over the phone.