Yogi releases funds to boost homeopathy education

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday released funds for various projects to give a boost to homeopathic education in the state.

“Yogi Adityanath government is committed to improving public health. By improving the infrastructure of homeopathic clinics, the government is not only providing convenience to doctors and staff, but also ensuring quality healthcare to people,” a government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the third installment of Rs 1. 85 crores for the construction of the PG hostel at the Government National Homeopathic Medical College in Lucknow has been released by the government.

The hostel is being built at a cost of Rs 4. 08 crores, out of which the first installment of Rs 1. 44 crore and the second installment of Rs 78. 67 lakhs have been released.

“ A total Rs 2. 25 crores have been received to complete hostel construction in two phases, and the third installment of Rs 1. 85 crores have been released along with additional funds that have been allocated for vehicle purchases and other expenses,” he said.

“An amount of Rs 4 crores has been allocated for various important works, including the strengthening of inpatient and outpatient departments of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Homeopathic College in Kanpur, Rajkiya Lal Bahadur Shastri Homeopathic Medical College in Prayagraj, and Government National Homeopathic Medical College in Lucknow,” he said.

The department was focusing on 24 major construction projects for homeopathic medical colleges in Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Lucknow. (IANS/PG)



