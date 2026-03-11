Pothole Jolt Revives Brain-Dead Woman: 50-Year-Old UP Woman Vineeta Shukla Shows Signs of Life After Sudden Ambulance Jerk

Her husband, Kuldeep Kumar Shukla, explained the incident to The Times of India. He said what happened after the jerk felt nothing short of a miracle.

“My wife started breathing normally again,” he said. Kuldeep also revealed that the family had already begun preparing for her last rites, but after noticing signs of life, he immediately asked them to stop all preparations.

Vineeta Shukla, who works in the judicial courts in Pilibhit, had suddenly collapsed while doing household work on the evening of February 22, 2026. She was admitted to a hospital in Bareilly, where doctors reportedly declared her brain-dead and later discharged her.

Rakesh Singh, a neurosurgeon at the hospital, said the patient had earlier shown extremely critical neurological signs. He told TOI, “The examination of her eyes showed mydriasis (dilation of pupils), indicating the death of her brain and constantly sinking signs of life in her. During a series of quick medical tests, heavy neurotoxins were detected in her bloodstream and lymphatic system. The diagnosis and consequent treatment helped remarkably in her recovery.”