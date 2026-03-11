Pothole Jolt Revives Brain-Dead Woman: 50-Year-Old UP Woman Vineeta Shukla Shows Signs of Life After Sudden Ambulance Jerk

Vineeta Shukla, a 50-year-old woman from Pilibhit, was declared brain-dead and discharged from a Bareilly hospital.
While her husband was bringing her home on February 24, the ambulance hit a pothole on the Bareilly-Haridwar highway, and the sudden jerk was followed by Vineeta’s condition being improved
She was rushed to a hospital in Pilibhit for treatment, gradually recovered, and later returned home
A pothole in the road saved a life. It may sound strange, but for one family in Uttar Pradesh, it turned out to be a shocking reality. A family that was grieving after a woman was declared brain-dead by doctors suddenly saw signs of life when an ambulance carrying her hit a pothole on the road.
The woman, 50-year-old Vineeta Shukla, had been declared brain-dead and was discharged from a hospital in Bareilly. Doctors had reportedly told the family there was no hope of survival. According to The Times of India, when her husband was taking her home on February 24, 2026, as the ambulance reached Hafizganj it struck a large pothole, causing a violent jerk. The sudden jolt appeared to revive Vineeta.
Her husband, Kuldeep Kumar Shukla, explained the incident to The Times of India. He said what happened after the jerk felt nothing short of a miracle.
“My wife started breathing normally again,” he said. Kuldeep also revealed that the family had already begun preparing for her last rites, but after noticing signs of life, he immediately asked them to stop all preparations.
Vineeta Shukla, who works in the judicial courts in Pilibhit, had suddenly collapsed while doing household work on the evening of February 22, 2026. She was admitted to a hospital in Bareilly, where doctors reportedly declared her brain-dead and later discharged her.
Rakesh Singh, a neurosurgeon at the hospital, said the patient had earlier shown extremely critical neurological signs. He told TOI, “The examination of her eyes showed mydriasis (dilation of pupils), indicating the death of her brain and constantly sinking signs of life in her. During a series of quick medical tests, heavy neurotoxins were detected in her bloodstream and lymphatic system. The diagnosis and consequent treatment helped remarkably in her recovery.”
The news of Vineeta’s recovery shocked many people. After the story went viral on social media, netizens reacted with surprise, prayers, and even humour. One user wrote, “If this is true, how is it possible?” Another highlighted the issue of potholes, joking, “Potholes finally doing more good than the entire road ministry. National treasure unlocked.” A third user commented, “Potholes are not bad always. Happy for the lady and her family.”
Although Vineeta had been in a very critical condition earlier, she is now recovering. Her husband said with relief, “She is now not just awake, but talking to us.”
