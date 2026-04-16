Massive Fire Engulfs Slum in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar; Over 1000 Rendered Homeless

A massive fire engulfed the densely populated slum area in Sector 17, Vikas Nagar area in Lucknow. Starting in the late hours of the evening on Wednesday, 15th April, the fire seized over 200 shanties in the area, spreading rapidly. The fire started in a vacant plot near the ring road, and was further strengthened by strong winds and the flammable nature of the shanties, which were made of straw and grass.

The fire has left over a 1000 people homeless, most of them being migrant workers from adjacent districts like Barabanki and Sitapur, as well as from other states like Assam.

Such was the scale of the fire that thick smoke flumes streaking the sky were visible from kilometers away from different areas of the city. Eye witnesses present near the fire-site claimed to have heard over 20-30 cylinders burst.

The reasons behind the cause of the fire remains unconfirmed as of yet. While locals claim that several small LPG cylinders burst owing to heat, officials have yet to corroborate this claim. As per preliminary investigations, the fire possibly erupted when a LPG cylinder blast was triggered when sparks caused by a small short circuit came in close contact, triggering a series of blasts.

Chief Fire Officer Ankush Mittal stated that firefighting units rushed to the scene after receiving the first call-for-help at 5:47pm. Firefighters battled the mounting flames for over three hours before eventually bringing the situation under control.

In addition to the shanties, two two-story buildings adjacent to the fire-site were also affected. As panic ensued over the incident, residents from over 20 nearby houses were evacuated to prevent further destruction to life.

Acknowledging the unfortunate incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the concerned district authorities and emergency services to undertake quick action. Senior officials were directed to mitigate the situation, and to ensure relief and rescue operations.

Traffic routes and flows were altered owing to the incident. Massive traffic snarls were triggered across key stretches — from Samta Mulak crossing to Kukrail bridge, with ripple effects seen at Polytechnic crossing, Munshipuliya, and Engineering College areas for hours.

While the fire resulted in zero casualties, the toll the fire took on the affected was visible in their statements.

Shamshunisha, a resident, broke down saying, "My entire family was inside when the fire broke out. I don't know where they are... my home is gone." Prema, another victim, said, "My children's clothes, our food grains everything has burnt. We have nothing left." Rafiq, a daily wager, added, "I had saved for my daughter's wedding. Years of hard work vanished in minutes." Sunita further echoed the loss: "We escaped with our lives, but everything else is gone."

According to Lucknow Commissioner of Police Amendra K Sagar, no casualties were reported. Lucknow DM Vishakh G said multiple agencies swung into action and contained the flames after a three-hour effort. The displaced families were relocated and shifted to shelters and are being provided with the necessary amenities.