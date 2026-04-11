Mathura Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 11 as Authorities Step Up Rescue Operations

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Eleven pilgrims from Punjab died after their overcrowded boat hit submerged bridge structures near Keshi Ghat due to gusty winds and negligence. The boat carried around 30 devotees, all from Punjab who were visiting Vrindavan.
PM Modi and President Murmu expressed deep grief, with the Prime Minister announcing ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for families of the deceased, along with ₹50,000 for the injured. Special teams consisting of NDRF, SDRF and local divers are conducting search and rescue works.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dispatched police teams to Mathura to assist UP authorities in ongoing rescue operations and victim identification. UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed authorities to handle the relief works.
In a tragic incident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh (UP), 11 lives have now been lost after a boat carrying pilgrims capsized in the Yamuna River. The tragedy occurred at around 3:15 pm on Friday, April 10, 2026, when a group of devotees was ferrying across the Yamuna River near Vrindavan. At least 22 people were rescued, with several sustaining injuries. Addressing the media, Mathura’s District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Prakash Singh stated that the local administration undertook rescue efforts immediately. He also confirmed that the devotees were part of a larger pilgrimage group from Ludhiana and Jagraon in Punjab.
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According to statements by locals and survivors, the boat collided with submerged iron drums from a recently dismantled pontoon bridge near Keshi Ghat. Due to gusty winds, the boat began to sway violently, picking up speed before the collision. The severe impact caused the overcrowded vessel to overturn in a matter of seconds, leading to the fatalities.
As of Saturday, April 11, 2026, the death toll climbed to 11 after the body of a 42-year-old man from Ludhiana was recovered nearly a kilometre downstream. Five individuals are still reported missing. Rescue teams from the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF), accompanied by the Army and over 50 local divers, are actively combing a 14-kilometre stretch of the river to locate the missing passengers.
Authorities have arrested the boat operator, identified as Pappu, late Friday night. He faces charges of negligence for allegedly operating the vessel at high speeds, ignoring passenger warnings, and failing to provide life jackets.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deep sorrow over the incident. In an official statement, she conveyed that the loss of lives was extremely sad, extending her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the swift recovery of the injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief, posting on X: "Deeply pained by the mishap due to the capsizing of a boat in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected."
He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and financial assistance of ₹50,000 for the injured.
Both state governments have mobilized resources to assist the victims and their families. The UP Chief Minister's Office (CMO) released a statement describing the loss of lives as "extremely sad and heart-wrenching." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to accelerate rescue efforts and ensure the best medical treatment for the injured. He prayed to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed souls and strength to the grieving families, according to the official statement from the CMO.
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a conversation with his UP counterpart over the incident, promising all possible assistance to the victims. The Punjab government swiftly dispatched special teams of civil and police officers from Ludhiana to Vrindavan to assist the UP rescue teams and better coordinate relief efforts. Dedicated 24x7 control rooms have also been set up in Ludhiana to assist worried families, according to an official statement from the Punjab CMO.
(Rh/GP)
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