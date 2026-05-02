Wedding DJ Noise Allegedly Lead to Death of 140 Chickens in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur District

The complaint was registered by Sabir Ali, who owns a poultry farm located along the route of the procession. He alleged that the DJ vehicle passed directly in front of his farm at around 9:30 pm. He claimed that the intense sound from the music system created panic among the chickens, leading to their sudden deaths. “The noise was so intense that the chickens got frightened and died,” he stated in his complaint.

Following the complaint, Baldirai police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, against the DJ operator, identified as Kavi Yadav, a resident of Parsipur in Kudwar. The case has been filed under sections related to public nuisance and mischief causing damage or loss. Officials confirmed that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Police authorities are now examining the sequence of events to determine the exact cause of the deaths. They are also investigating whether the DJ system violated prescribed sound limits, breached existing noise pollution regulations, or was operated without the required permissions.