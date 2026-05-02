Wedding DJ Noise Allegedly Lead to Death of 140 Chickens in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur District

A poultry farmer in Sultanpur alleged that loud DJ music from a wedding procession caused panic, leading to the death of 140 chickens.
Police registered an FIR against the DJ operator and launched an investigation into possible noise regulation violations.
Experts say high-intensity sound can cause severe stress in birds, though authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause.
On the night of April 25, 2026, a wedding procession in Dariyapur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district took an unusual and concerning turn after a poultry farm owner alleged that loud DJ music led to the death of 140 chickens. The incident has raised serious concerns about the impact of noise pollution on livestock and rural livelihoods.
According to the complaint, the wedding procession was organised for the daughter of local resident Babban Vishwakarma and had arrived from Ram Bhadra Purva in the Kudwar area. Like many wedding celebrations, the procession featured a DJ playing loud music as it made its way through the village streets late in the evening.
The complaint was registered by Sabir Ali, who owns a poultry farm located along the route of the procession. He alleged that the DJ vehicle passed directly in front of his farm at around 9:30 pm. He claimed that the intense sound from the music system created panic among the chickens, leading to their sudden deaths. “The noise was so intense that the chickens got frightened and died,” he stated in his complaint.
Following the complaint, Baldirai police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, against the DJ operator, identified as Kavi Yadav, a resident of Parsipur in Kudwar. The case has been filed under sections related to public nuisance and mischief causing damage or loss. Officials confirmed that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.
Police authorities are now examining the sequence of events to determine the exact cause of the deaths. They are also investigating whether the DJ system violated prescribed sound limits, breached existing noise pollution regulations, or was operated without the required permissions.
While officials have not yet confirmed a direct link, experts note that birds are highly sensitive to sudden, high-intensity sounds. Acoustic levels above 85–90 decibels—such as those produced by loud music, fireworks, or heavy machinery—can induce extreme stress in animals, potentially leading to cardiac arrest or panic-induced collisions.
So far, no statements have been issued by the DJ operator or the family that organised the wedding procession, as the investigation continues.
[VP]
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