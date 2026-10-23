"Ram Ne Yadav Ko Mara" and "Mohammad Pagal Rehan" Appear as Voter Names in Uttar Pradesh: Chief Electoral Officer Issues Statement After Controversial Data Sparks Concerns of Voter List Irregularities

INSTANCES OF IRREGULAR NAMES in the voters list of the Pilibhit Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh has prompted the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to order legal action against the officials responsible for such discrepancies on Wednesday, October 23, 2026. In this constituency, searching one’s details using the EPIC number showcased the details of other electors, raising serious concerns.

Social media was flooded with the news of such irregularities, alongside the dedicated opposition from the Congress party, who alleged that such discrepancies affected more than 13,000 voters.

Following this, an official directive was issued by the Office of the CEO Uttar Pradesh to undertake legal action against the responsible officials. The District officer in Pilibhit has also received a detailed report regarding the irregularities in data.

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However, such discrepancies are not exclusive to Pilibhit. Instances of irregular names have also been reported across social media platforms with sufficient evidence that raise serious concerns. Names such as “Takkar Marna” (To collide), “B.com” are some of the names that have come up in the voter list for Allahabad-Jhansi Graduate Constituency’s Member of legislative council (MLC) election.

What Was the Discrepancy in the Pilibhit Constituency?

In the Pilibhit Assembly constituency there has been a major misplacement of voter details. While searching for details using one's EPIC number, different names would appear on screen. Subsequently a detailed investigation report was received by the District Election Officer of Pilibhit on the discrepancies, which was published by news outlet The Hindu.

The report states that a total of 13,779 form-8s were registered between May 31, 2026, and August 29, 2026. Of these, 4,717 forms were entered by July 16, 2026, and the remaining 9,062 forms were entered between July 17, 2026 and August 29, 2026. No Form-8s corresponding to any of these entries were found in the office records. A total of 10,470 Form-8s were approved, while 3,309 were rejected. According to the Uttar Pradesh CEO, it were these 10,470 forms that were filled with discrepancies.