Is Nirmala Sitharaman’s Husband a Staunch Modi Hater? Why Parakala Prabhakar Called the SIR Exercise “Bloodless Political Genocide”

INDIAN POLITICAL ECONOMIST Parakala Prabhakar is often regarded as a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had hinted at a disastrous period if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were to achieve a hat-trick in 2024. The BJP led NDA secured 293 seats against the 272 margin and subsequently formed the government for the third consecutive time following the 2024 Indian general election. One fact that many people might not be aware of is that Prabhakar is the husband of Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister.

Prabhakar being Sitharaman’s husband came as a surprise to many Reddit users, with one writing, “Boy, these two must fight at home!” With one working for the government and the other being an active critic of it, Parakala Prabhakar and Nirmala Sitharaman are often seen as a couple representing oil and water. Let’s learn more about Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband and how he once wrote an article slamming the BJP government’s economic policies, prompting a response from Home Minister Amit Shah.

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When Parakala Prabhakar Took an Indirect Jibe at his Wife in Public

Parakala Prabhakar expressed his dissent over the Modi-led government's unwillingness to draft new policies for the country in a column published in The Hindu on October 13, 2019. He took a jibe at the saffron party for its consistently critical stance on the “Nehruvian model” and instead advised it to adopt the P. V. Narasimha Rao–Manmohan Singh model. “While the government is still in denial mode, data flowing uninterruptedly into the public domain show that sector after sector is staring at a seriously challenging situation,” he wrote in his opinion piece.

The article received widespread flak after many interpreted it as an indirect jibe at Prabhakar’s wife, Nirmala Sitharaman. Home Minister Amit Shah later intervened in the matter. He said, “I have never seen such low practices in Indian politics. Do you want a country where a husband and wife must agree? And this coming from those who call themselves liberals.” Shah further commented on the matter in an exclusive interview with India Today, calling the situation “unhealthy politics” and emphasising that everyone should have the opportunity to express themselves.

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