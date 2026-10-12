Is Nirmala Sitharaman’s Husband a Staunch Modi Hater? Why Parakala Prabhakar Called the SIR Exercise “Bloodless Political Genocide”

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INDIAN POLITICAL ECONOMIST Parakala Prabhakar is often regarded as a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had hinted at a disastrous period if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were to achieve a hat-trick in 2024. The BJP led NDA secured 293 seats against the 272 margin and subsequently formed the government for the third consecutive time following the 2024 Indian general election. One fact that many people might not be aware of is that Prabhakar is the husband of Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister.
Prabhakar being Sitharaman’s husband came as a surprise to many Reddit users, with one writing, “Boy, these two must fight at home!” With one working for the government and the other being an active critic of it, Parakala Prabhakar and Nirmala Sitharaman are often seen as a couple representing oil and water. Let’s learn more about Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband and how he once wrote an article slamming the BJP government’s economic policies, prompting a response from Home Minister Amit Shah.
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Parakala Prabhakar expressed his dissent over the Modi-led government's unwillingness to draft new policies for the country in a column published in The Hindu on October 13, 2019. He took a jibe at the saffron party for its consistently critical stance on the “Nehruvian model” and instead advised it to adopt the P. V. Narasimha Rao–Manmohan Singh model. “While the government is still in denial mode, data flowing uninterruptedly into the public domain show that sector after sector is staring at a seriously challenging situation,” he wrote in his opinion piece.
The article received widespread flak after many interpreted it as an indirect jibe at Prabhakar’s wife, Nirmala Sitharaman. Home Minister Amit Shah later intervened in the matter. He said, “I have never seen such low practices in Indian politics. Do you want a country where a husband and wife must agree? And this coming from those who call themselves liberals.” Shah further commented on the matter in an exclusive interview with India Today, calling the situation “unhealthy politics” and emphasising that everyone should have the opportunity to express themselves.
The Indian political economist has also shared his views on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across the country, referring to the process as “bloodless political genocide.” Prabhakar, who has repeatedly expressed his dissent over the Modi-led government, has described the SIR process as one that could lead to the disenfranchisement of people across the country.
According to a report published in The Hindu on September 30, 2026, Prabhakar alleged that the SIR process aims to turn the nation into a “savarna Hindu Rashtra by deleting the names of genuine voters as well. Accusing the ruling government of coming to power with a “stolen mandate” in the 2024 election, Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband strongly criticized the SIR process.
Parakala Prabhakar’s criticism of the ruling government, in which his wife, Nirmala Sitharaman, serves as Finance Minister, has led many people to wonder whether their differing ideologies, which lie at opposite ends of the political spectrum, affect their personal relationship.
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Parakala Prabhakar is a renowned political economist and social commentator who was born in Narsapuram, Andhra Pradesh, whereas his future wife, Nirmala Sitharaman, was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Prabhakar has been affiliated with the Congress party from a very young age. His mother, Parakala Kalikamba, was a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Andhra Pradesh, whereas his father, Parakala Seshavatharam, was also a minister in the state government.
He was born into a Telugu Brahmin family and completed his graduation in Vijayawada before pursuing a Master of Arts (MA) and a Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). It was around the same time that he met and fell in love with Nirmala Sitharaman, who also completed her MA and M.Phil. at JNU in 1984. Two years later, Prabhakar and Nirmala married in 1986 and welcomed their daughter, Vangmayi Parakala in 1991. Vangmayi is a journalist.
Prabhakar served as the spokesperson for actor Chiranjeevi’s regional party, the Praja Rajyam Party, which was later dissolved. Nirmala Sitharaman joined the BJP in 2008, where she served as the party’s national spokesperson before becoming the Finance Minister in 2019.
[RH/VS/HP]
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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