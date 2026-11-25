NEGOTIATIONS between the Congress and Samajwadi party over seat-sharing arrangement for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are taking a new turn every moment, with the recent update where Samajwadi Party announced the names of five candidates, including nominees for two constituencies in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The differences between the two sides over seat sharing had been evident since the beginning, with Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party openly announcing their threshold seat concessions for the Congress party. The final offering as it came out yesterday, was 26 seats for the Congress party.

See Also: Trouble in INDIA bloc? Congress’s 100+ demand rejected, SP offers 26 “winnable” seats in Uttar Pradesh

Now with the announcement of the first list of five candidates amid the ongoing negotiations, a fissure within the Congress-Samajwadi alliance is pretty evident. Furthermore, the Congress party had reportedly sought two seats in the Saharanpur district as a part of their seat negotiations — which has been clearly dismissed by the SP, with its declaration of the candidate list.

The two parties held consecutive rounds of discussions in New Delhi on November 23 and 24. However, the meetings did not produce any final seat-sharing equation, with the meetings expected to continue in future.

SP announces five candidates and the underlying tension ensues

Hours after the second round of seat-sharing discussions, the Samajwadi Party announced its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 24, 2026.

The announcement has made headlines, not because of any heavyweight candidature, but because of the potential rift between the two INDIA bloc allies. The announcement came at a time when negotiations with the Congress were still underway, with the Congress reportedly demanding two constituencies in Saharanpur district, where Congress MP and Uttar Pradesh Congress Working president Imran Masood has considerable political influence for a long time.