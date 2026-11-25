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NEGOTIATIONS between the Congress and Samajwadi party over seat-sharing arrangement for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are taking a new turn every moment, with the recent update where Samajwadi Party announced the names of five candidates, including nominees for two constituencies in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
The differences between the two sides over seat sharing had been evident since the beginning, with Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party openly announcing their threshold seat concessions for the Congress party. The final offering as it came out yesterday, was 26 seats for the Congress party.
See Also: Trouble in INDIA bloc? Congress’s 100+ demand rejected, SP offers 26 “winnable” seats in Uttar Pradesh
Now with the announcement of the first list of five candidates amid the ongoing negotiations, a fissure within the Congress-Samajwadi alliance is pretty evident. Furthermore, the Congress party had reportedly sought two seats in the Saharanpur district as a part of their seat negotiations — which has been clearly dismissed by the SP, with its declaration of the candidate list.
The two parties held consecutive rounds of discussions in New Delhi on November 23 and 24. However, the meetings did not produce any final seat-sharing equation, with the meetings expected to continue in future.
Hours after the second round of seat-sharing discussions, the Samajwadi Party announced its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 24, 2026.
The announcement has made headlines, not because of any heavyweight candidature, but because of the potential rift between the two INDIA bloc allies. The announcement came at a time when negotiations with the Congress were still underway, with the Congress reportedly demanding two constituencies in Saharanpur district, where Congress MP and Uttar Pradesh Congress Working president Imran Masood has considerable political influence for a long time.
The five candidates announced by the Samajwadi Party are:
Behat: Umar Ali Khan
Saharanpur: Ashu Malik
Kairana: Nahid Hasan
Lalitpur: Jyoti Lodhi
Of these five candidates, four are sitting MLAs being renominated, while Jyoti Lodhi is the new face in the list. That means, SP has nominated its sitting MLAs in their respective constituencies. And now, that declaration has become the centre of speculations and criticisms by political commentators as well as members of the Congress party.
See Also: Congress seeking 60 “A-grade” seats in Uttar Pradesh as first meeting with Samajwadi Party ends in 15 minutes; Negotiations to continue tomorrow
Speaking to The PTI, Congress MP Imran Masood said, “Whatever is happening shows the lack of seriousness. The negotiations are underway, and you (Samajwadi party) are declaring the list of candidates without any communication unilaterally. This indicates that you are not taking this seriously. Now, we will discuss this within our party over the future course of action. But I don't understand one thing, whether you (Samajwadi Party) want to fight me, the Congress or the BJP? That needs to be decided.”
Amid the visible differences, SP president Akhilesh Yadav took to X on November 24, 2026 to address the Congress leadership through a public message, calling the upcoming assembly elections a historic opportunity for the two parties to jointly challenge the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
While setting a climate of allegiance, alliance and united struggle, Yadav had subtly reiterated the aspect of “winnability and political reality” on the ground. He argued that the objective should be to ensure that the alliance wins more constituencies than it loses, rather than focusing on the number of seats either party contests.
Building on this, Yadav also suggested that the negotiations should be described as a process of ‘seat adjustment’ rather than conventional seat-sharing. None of the alliance partners should impose any candidature on the other alliance partner, and should be selected through mutual consensus.
Furthermore, he also proposed that candidates should be projected as INDIA bloc nominees, or ‘PDA’ candidates,’ rather than exclusively being identified as Congress or Samajwadi candidates.
The PDA is an acronym for Pichhda, Dalit Alpsankhyak ( backward classes, Dalits and minorities), which is a social coalition that the Samajwadi party is trying to forge as a part of its electoral campaign and ground mobilization.
Adding to this, he also tweeted about the “first 26 seats,” as the beginning of the united fight, with the objective of defeating the BJP.
While the messages of encouragement are going to rule the digital media, one would also need to understand what is happening on the ground. It is of no doubt that both the parties are aligning to defeat the BJP, and that either of them have their own ambitions in the state with the highest number of seats in both the Lok Sabha, as well as their own Vidhan Sabha.
Therefore, rifts have been witnessed ever since the negotiations began. Congress had initially submitted a list of 181 constituencies, followed by the revised number of 131. The Samajwadi party, however, took the things public, and finally offered 26 seats in the state. Responding to this, the Congress further placed their demands of not accepting anything less than 100.
With this reality in place, and the tone and timing of Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet, one can understand that the Samajwadi Party is not ready to concede the number of seats being demanded by the Congress party. While the conversations revolved around 100 seats or more, the SP placed their threshold at 26.
See Also: Congress eyes over 100+ seats in 2027 UP polls ahead of seat-sharing talks with Samajwadi party
To understand the political climate, one would need to revisit the performance of the previously held polls. In 2017, the Congress and Samajwadi party contested the elections together, but could not retain power as the BJP secured a majority in the state.
The two parties renewed the political understanding ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as part of the INDIA bloc. In this election, their performance improved, with SP swimming 37 seats out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Congress won 17.
In 2022, the last assembly election in the state, Congress won two of the 399 seats it contested. While SP won 111 seats.
Seeing this in a pattern, the leaders of the either party realized their potency in fighting together — something which became evident in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as BJP witnessed a fall in its seat count from 62 in 2019, to 33 in 2024.
The alliance of the Congress and SP, as of now, is still in session, even as potential rifts are being witnessed everyday. SP is repeatedly asking its ally, the Congress, to take a grasp of political reality, look into its seats in the 2022 assembly polls, and accordingly forge the understanding over seat sharing.
Keeping these highs and lows aside for a moment, the debate at this point rests on a very basic question; whether it is a sharp calculation of political reality by the Samajwadi party or a display of over-confidence.
[OG/AR]
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