“Not Tailor, Character Makes the Gentleman in Our Culture”: Vivekananda Remains the Best Ambassador of Hinduism on the World Stage, His Speech in Chicago Proves It.

He also referred to the teachings of the Gita, warning against hatred and intolerance: “Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descendant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth. They have filled it with violence, drenched it with human blood, and destroyed civilizations.” He said their time had come to an end.

Citing India’s history of welcoming persecuted communities, he reminded the world:

“I am proud to tell you that we have gathered in our bosom the purest remnant of the Israelites, who came to southern India and took refuge with us in the very year in which their holy temple was shattered to pieces by Roman tyranny. I am proud to belong to the religion which has sheltered and is still fostering the remnant of the grand Zoroastrian nation.”