Adani Enterprises to build Sonprayag-Kedarnath ropeway project for Rs 4,081 crore

Ahmedabad, Sep 15: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Monday said it has received Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) for building the prestigious ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath for a total investment of Rs 4,081 crore.

The company’s first ropeway project, to be completed in six years, will be executed by AEL’s Roads, Metro, Rail, and Water (RMRW) division.

Once operational, the 12.9 km ropeway project will reduce travel time from an arduous 9-hour trek to just 36 minutes, making the pilgrimage far easier and safer.