In Uttarakhand’s Doon Valley, Dam Meant to Solve Water Crisis is Worsening Climate Vulnerability

By Tanmayee Tyagi

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Khajani Devi is now close to a hundred, and most of her memories have faded. But she remembers the Song river: the water she grew up beside, worked beside, and lived beside for nearly eight decades after she arrived as a young bride in Sondhana, a village in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district.

Her house stood on the banks of the Song all these years, until the early hours of September 16, 2025, when the river rose without warning and carried it away – a surge that villagers say was intensified by construction for the upcoming Song dam upstream.

The Song begins near the Surkanda Devi temple, winds into Dehradun, joins the Suswa and then the Ganga. For generations, it has been known as the valley’s lifeline.

Residents told 101Reporters the river’s behaviour has changed in recent years. For Sondhana, the turning point came when work began on the Song Dam Drinking Water Project , a concrete gravity dam planned to supply drinking water to Dehradun.

On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi – to mark 25 years of the formation of Uttarakhand – laid the foundation stone for the Song dam project with an outlay of Rs 2,492 crore.

Although full-scale construction has not yet begun, contractors built a 6-8 metre-high retaining wall in the river’s floodplain early this year, a move that villagers say has altered the river’s flow. And it was this wall that destroyed Khajani Devi’s home.

The project, which will create a concrete gravity dam covering about 69 hectares, aims to supply 150 million litres of drinking water per day to the region, along with irrigation, power and tourism benefits.

First proposed in 2003 , it underwent preliminary investigations and geological studies by the Geological Survey of India before its detailed project report (DPR) was finalised in 2018.

According to Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan data cited in the DPR, Dehradun currently faces a shortage of 76.46 million litres of drinking water per day, a gap projected to rise to 256.02 MLD by 2051. To bridge this, the plan proposes capturing surplus monsoon water by constructing a 148.25-metre-high dam with a 6 MW powerhouse near Kumalda village.

Villagers said the retaining wall has already changed the river’s behaviour. “Song was once perennial, but with climate change and unauthorised construction upstream, the way the river moves changed,” said Kunti Panwar, Khajani Devi’s grandson’s wife. “Instead of following its natural course, the water hit the dam wall and was diverted towards the village. At least three houses were swept away along with fields and belongings.”

Khajani Devi’s family recalled carrying the hundred-year-old woman out on a palanquin in pitch darkness, with the river rising around them in September. They are now living in a neighbour’s home.

More than 70 days after the disaster, the village has not recovered. The houses that remain have developed deep cracks. Some sit on the edge of an eroded bank, held up by loose soil. “We will not survive another spell of unseasonal rain. The soil will become brittle,” said Beer Singh Panwar. Residents maintain that the Song had not caused damage on this scale before the wall went up.