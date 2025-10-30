As Migration Empties Uttarakhand’s Villages, a Harvest Ritual Fades with the Herds

By Samiksha Bhateja and Vagmi Joshi

Almora, Uttarakhand: Fuladi village in Almora once came alive each mid-September evening with a village bonfire and the shouts of children dragging heaps of fodder, nettle and wild grass to the square. They stacked them against a pole, set them alight, and called out, “Nikal Khatarua bahar!”—“Khatarua, come out” or “Drive Khatarua away.”

The chant, said to ward off the evil eye and sickness during the seasonal turn, sent sparks into the sky as neighbours marked the change of season together.

“That was about two decades ago,” said Vimla Bhatt, 50, who once tended her family’s fields in Fuladi and now lives in Almora town. “On the day we would feed so much grass to our cows and buffaloes that they couldn’t finish it.”

She also remembered that lightly burnt twigs were used to bless the animals. “In the villages they still do it,” she said. “After we moved out, we stopped.”

In Aso village of Bageshwar, the memories are much the same. “The whole year we waited for it,” said Kalyan Mankoti, 50, a schoolteacher in Almora district, recalling his childhood. “The smell of paddy was in the fields and we sang from house to house: ‘Bhallo ji bhallo khatarva, gaay ki jeet, khatarwe ki haar.’”

“Be generous, Khatarua; victory to the cow, defeat to Khatarua.”

Bulls were washed, new bells tied and sweets cooked at home. “The whole village celebrated like one family,” he said. “Now, families have gone away, fields are empty, and there is little cattle. Every time I see the Khatarua fire, I remember my boyhood, my friends, that happiness. It is not just a festival, it is a memory of our roots.”