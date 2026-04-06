‘Stop This Lawless War,’ Advocates Say as Trump Warns of Coming Power Plant, Bridge Attacks in Iran

Trump has also threatened Iran’s water desalination plants, which could lead the country to retaliate with similar attacks across the region, impacting the water supply of millions of people across Gulf Arab states. On Saturday, Kuwait blamed Iran for an airstrike that hit a power and desalination plant, while Iranian officials blamed Israel for the attack.

Political analyst Omar Baddar warned that “Iranian civilians will pay the biggest and most immediate price of his madness, but the ripple effect will not spare much of the world.” He was among those who commented that Trump’s latest remarks on the war sounded “exceedingly desperate” as news reports pointed to mounting evidence that the US is not succeeding at Trump’s goal of defeating Iran’s military—despite the president and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s persistent claims that “we are punching them while they’re down.”

As The New York Times reported Friday, US intelligence has found that Iran is swiftly returning its missile bunkers to operation following US and Israeli bombings. The country’s exact capability is unclear because the IRGC “is deploying significant numbers of decoys, and the United States is not sure how many of the apparent launchers it has destroyed were real,” the Times reported. Iran is also reportedly using a new air defense system.

“Trump is being driven insane by his inability to defeat Iran,” said UK journalist Owen Jones of Trump’s Sunday post. “This is a threat to commit unspeakable war crimes .”

On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported that top White House aides and officials, including Hegseth, have been advising Trump that “Iran’s power-generating facilities and bridges are legitimate military targets because destroying them could cripple the country’s missile and nuclear program.”

“There are no ‘legitimate military targets,’” said Charles Idelson, former communications director of National Nurses United. “Just war crimes, in an illegitimate war started without justification, following deliberate lies about the state of negotiations, and [that] has featured multiple attacks on civilians beginning with blowing up a girls’ elementary school .”

Trump threatened to escalate attacks against power plants a day after Israel attacked Iran’s largest petrochemical hub in Mahshahr—an assault that had previously been reported to have injured five people. Late on Saturday, The New York Times reported that five people had been killed and 170 had been injured in the attack on the sprawling complex, which helps provide electricity to 500,000 people and produces materials including chemicals and polymers.

Reports have pointed to people in the Mahshahr area suffering from the impact of the strike as “chemical pollution from the petrochemical explosions has spread through the city in such a way that breathing is impossible,” as one person with family in the city said .

The US also struck the B1 bridge, a major bridge in the city of Karaj, on Saturday, killing eight people and injuring nearly 100.

As Trump warned of further assaults on critical infrastructure, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) called on the US Congress to end its spring recess in order “to reconvene and to reassert their authority over matters of war and peace and to ensure that no president can unilaterally drag our nation into war.”

“Congress must not remain on vacation while the president openly promises to commit war crimes that could trigger even more regional and global conflict,” said the group, which also condemned Trump’s “deranged mocking of Islam.”

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