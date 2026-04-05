Dandi March: The Peaceful Satyagraha That Shook The Foundations Of British Imperialism

A 240-Mile Journey For Justice

The event unfolding is the historic Dandi March, or the Salt Satyagraha. Gandhi had arrived at the Dandi coast in Gujarat, accompanied by thousands of supporters. While the 240-mile walk began on March 12, 1930, from the Sabarmati Ashram with just 78 trusted volunteers, the movement soon galvanized the nation. As the civil disobedience wave spread, it drew the participation and support of towering leaders like Sarojini Naidu, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Kamla Nehru, and C Rajagopalachari.

This march was a mass Indian movement aimed at abolishing the oppressive salt tax imposed by the British regime. The Salt Act of 1882 gave the British a monopoly to manufacture and sell salt—a basic, essential commodity. This abhorrent tax devastated the masses because Indians were legally banned from making their own salt, even those living right on the coast!

Gandhi envisioned that a civil disobedience movement, practiced strictly through non-violence, would send a simple but undeniable message to the British Empire to forfeit their rule. He knew this cause would unite all Indians; as Gandhi noted, salt is a fundamental necessity second only to air and water, affecting the rich and the poorest of the poor alike.