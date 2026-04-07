Rejecting Temporary Ceasefire Deal, Iran Demands Total End of US-Israeli Hostilities

As President Donald Trump escalated his threats to commit war crimes in Iran if its government does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian officials on Monday rejected what they called an inadequate ceasefire proposal and insisted on a guarantee that the US and Israel will not only stop their attacks, but also refrain from future aggression.

“We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again,” Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of Iran’s diplomatic mission in Cairo, told The Associated Press, affirming his government’s rejection of a 45-day truce proposed by regional mediators led by Pakistan and including Egypt and Turkey.

Trump said Monday that he said he might order attacks on all Iranian power plants and bridges if the country’s government does not open the Strait of Hormuz—through which around 20 million daily barrels of oil and a large share of the world’s liquefied natural gas passed before the war—by 8:00 pm Eastern time Tuesday.

“The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night,” Trump said.

This, after the president on Sunday told Iran to “open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.”

Trump—who recently threatened to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Ages”—said Sunday that he is unconcerned about committing war crimes in Iran, absurdly telling reporters that “the time the Iranian people are most unhappy... is when those bombs stop.”

Pour stressed that Iran can’t trust Trump, who Iranian officials and others have accused of using nuclear negotiations as a cover to impose demands and buy time to prepare for more war.

Just hours before Trump announced his decision to bomb Iran in February, Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, the mediator of talks between the US and Iranian governments, said that a “peace deal is within our reach.”

Iran’s government was willing to make unprecedented concessions regarding its nuclear program up until the US and Israel began bombing the country on February 28. Every US administration since that of former President George W. Bush—including Trump’s—has concluded that Iran is not seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

The US and Israel also launched attacks on Iran in the summer of 2025 amid ongoing negotiations with Tehran.