US Seeks Ban on Satellite Imagery of Middle East Conflict—Planet Labs, Whose Images Confirmed US Strike on Girls School, Announces ‘Indefinite’ Blackout of Iran Photos

The conflict began on 28 February 2026 when the US and Israel launched aerial attacks on Iran. The fighting later expanded across the region, with Iran launching missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US bases in Gulf countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Planet Labs operates a large fleet of Earth imaging satellites that provide frequently updated images to governments, media organisations, research groups and commercial users. These images are often used to track military movements, assess infrastructure damage and verify claims during conflicts.

The company had already imposed restrictions before the latest decision. Earlier in March 2026, Planet Labs introduced a 96 hour delay on imagery from Iran and the Middle East. This delay was later extended to 14 days, with the company citing concerns that the data could be used by adversaries to target US and allied forces.

In a note shared with customers on 9 March, the company said there were “genuine concerns of use of Planet data over Iran” and added that it had taken “additional, proactive measures to ensure our imagery is not tactically leveraged by adversarial actors to target allied and NATO partner personnel and civilians”.

The latest indefinite blackout marks the most extensive restriction yet.

Other satellite providers have also introduced controls. Vantor, formerly Maxar Technologies, said it has implemented enhanced access controls over parts of the Middle East. These controls can include limiting who can request new imagery or purchase historical images of areas where US or allied forces are operating or being targeted.

However, Vantor stated it had not been contacted by the US government for further restrictions. Another provider, BlackSky Technology, said it was not aware of specific directives affecting other operators.