US Seeks Ban on Satellite Imagery of Middle East Conflict—Planet Labs, Whose Images Confirmed US Strike on Girls School, Announces ‘Indefinite’ Blackout of Iran Photos

Key Points
Satellite company Planet Labs has indefinitely withheld images of Iran and conflict areas after a request from the US government during the ongoing US Israel Iran war
The move follows earlier restrictions, including a 14 day delay, amid concerns that imagery could be used by adversaries or reveal military operations
Planet Labs satellite images were previously used by journalists and investigators to confirm a US strike on a girls school in Minab that killed at least 165 people
Satellite imaging company Planet Labs announced on 4 April 2026 that it will indefinitely withhold images of Iran and parts of the Middle East following a request from the United States government, marking a significant shift in access to commercial satellite imagery during the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.
The California-based company informed customers in an email that it would implement an “indefinite withhold of imagery” from designated conflict areas. The move applies retroactively to images captured from 9 March 2026 and is expected to remain in effect until the conflict ends.
Planet Labs said it would move to a “managed distribution of images” and release visuals only on a case by case basis for “urgent, mission critical requirements or in the public interest”. The company described the decision as a response to “extraordinary circumstances”.
The US government’s stated reason behind the request cites concerns that adversaries could use commercial satellite data for target identification, missile guidance and tracking military movements.
The development comes as commercial satellite imagery plays an increasingly significant role in modern conflicts, where high resolution visuals are used not only for military planning but also by journalists, researchers and open-source investigators to verify events in restricted areas.
The conflict began on 28 February 2026 when the US and Israel launched aerial attacks on Iran. The fighting later expanded across the region, with Iran launching missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US bases in Gulf countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.
Planet Labs operates a large fleet of Earth imaging satellites that provide frequently updated images to governments, media organisations, research groups and commercial users. These images are often used to track military movements, assess infrastructure damage and verify claims during conflicts.
The company had already imposed restrictions before the latest decision. Earlier in March 2026, Planet Labs introduced a 96 hour delay on imagery from Iran and the Middle East. This delay was later extended to 14 days, with the company citing concerns that the data could be used by adversaries to target US and allied forces.
In a note shared with customers on 9 March, the company said there were “genuine concerns of use of Planet data over Iran” and added that it had taken “additional, proactive measures to ensure our imagery is not tactically leveraged by adversarial actors to target allied and NATO partner personnel and civilians”.
The latest indefinite blackout marks the most extensive restriction yet.
Other satellite providers have also introduced controls. Vantor, formerly Maxar Technologies, said it has implemented enhanced access controls over parts of the Middle East. These controls can include limiting who can request new imagery or purchase historical images of areas where US or allied forces are operating or being targeted.
However, Vantor stated it had not been contacted by the US government for further restrictions. Another provider, BlackSky Technology, said it was not aware of specific directives affecting other operators.
Commercial satellite imagery has become central to independent verification of military events, particularly in conflict zones where access on the ground is limited.
One major example occurred during the early hours of the war on 28 February 2026, when a missile strike hit a girls elementary school in Minab in southern Iran. Iranian authorities reported that at least 165 people, most children, were killed.
Satellite imagery from Planet Labs played a crucial role in analysing the attack. Images captured after the strike showed that multiple buildings near the school were hit, including structures inside a nearby Iranian Revolutionary Guard naval base.
Independent experts reviewing the imagery identified several impact points consistent with precision airstrikes. The visuals showed that the school building partially collapsed while nearby military structures were destroyed.
Analysis by journalists and researchers, including investigations by The New York Times and other organisations, concluded that the strikes were perpetrated by the US during air operations targeting the adjacent naval base.
Satellite images also revealed that the school had previously been part of the military compound but had been separated by a wall between 2013 and 2016. Later imagery showed features typical of an educational facility, including recreational areas and school grounds.
Experts reviewing the images said the strike pattern suggested multiple precise hits across both the base and the school. Videos taken after the attack showed smoke rising from the school and nearby military installations.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth later said the incident was under investigation, stating that US forces “never target civilian targets”. However, reports indicated that US military investigators privately concluded that American forces likely carried out the strike.
Satellite imagery also played a role in tracking civilian casualties and infrastructure damage across Iran during the early phase of the conflict. Human rights monitoring groups reported more than 1,100 civilian deaths, including over 190 children, though independent verification remained limited due to restricted access.
Journalists and open source investigators have said that timely satellite imagery is critical for verifying events during conflicts.
“In cases like the Minab missile attack, timely satellite imagery is essential for verifying damage, locating impacts, and cross checking eyewitness content and other open source evidence,” Carlos Gonzalez, head of research at Bellingcat, said, as reported by the Global Investigative Journalism Network.
The growing reliance on commercial satellite companies has also highlighted the strategic role of private firms in modern warfare. Once controlled primarily by governments, Earth observation has evolved into a multibillion dollar industry providing near real time intelligence worldwide.
Planet Labs said it would continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments to minimise the impact on customers while maintaining safety considerations. The company added that imagery outside the designated conflict zone would remain unaffected.
The decision underscores the tension between national security concerns and transparency during conflicts, particularly as commercial satellite imagery increasingly shapes public understanding of events on the ground.
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