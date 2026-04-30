‘Obscene Transfer of Wealth’ Continues as Another Oil Giant Posts Massive War-Fueled Profits

France-based TotalEnergies on Wednesday became the latest fossil fuel giant to report massive profits juiced by the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has sent global oil prices surging and jacked up costs for consumers.

TotalEnergies announced in its first-quarter earnings report that it would increase returns to shareholders through a higher dividend and stock buybacks after seeing $5.8 billion in profits and $8.6 billion in cash flow during the first three months of 2026. The company attributed its profit growth to its “ability to capture price upside,” corporate-speak for cashing in as consumers face rising energy costs.

“While families watch their bills skyrocket, TotalEnergies posts some of its best financial results without even paying its fair share of taxes,” said Fanny Petition, France country manager at the environmental group 350.org. “We are witnessing an obscene transfer of wealth: The war enriches shareholders as it impoverishes citizens.”