Common Documentation Mistakes That Delay Home Loan Approval

Mistake 2: Bank Statements That Don't Reflect Declared Income

Lenders verify an applicant's declared income by cross-checking it with bank statement credits. Delays often occur when salary slips and bank statements come from different accounts, making verification difficult without additional documents. Another common issue is when the statement period does not match the salary slip period.

To avoid such problems, ensure that bank statements clearly reflect salary credits, cover at least the last six months, and align with the salary slip period. Lenders like Tata Capital allow borrowers to submit these documents digitally. Their platform also highlights mismatches between income proofs and bank credits, helping applicants resolve issues before they cause delays. For self-employed applicants, deposits in business accounts should broadly correspond with the turnover reported in ITR filings. Discrepancies between these records are a frequent reason applications are held for clarification.

Mistake 3: Incomplete Property Documents

Property document requirements are often more detailed than borrowers anticipate, and gaps in these documents are a leading cause of loan approval delays. Resolving such issues usually involves third parties, including builders, the registrar's office, or previous owners. Commonly missing items include approved building plans not sourced from the municipal authority, encumbrance certificates covering an insufficient period, missing RERA registration numbers for under-construction properties, or gaps in the ownership chain for older properties.

To avoid delays, compare the lender's property document checklist with the home loan required documents you already have before submitting your application. Any missing papers should be obtained in advance, as securing them can take several weeks. Starting this process early ensures smoother, faster loan approval.

Mistake 4: Outdated Documents

Lenders require documents that accurately reflect a borrower's current financial position. Submitting outdated documents, such as salary slips older than three months, bank statements from a previous period, or ITRs from two years ago without the latest filing, leads to immediate requests for updated versions. Historical records alone are not sufficient to assess repayment capacity.

As a practical guideline, salary slips should cover the last three months, bank statements should span at least six months, and ITRs should include the most recently filed return. Checking the date on each document before submission helps avoid this common and easily preventable cause of delay.