“Sexual Terror Unveiled”: Civil Commission’s Report Exposes Hamas’s “Systematic and Deliberate” Sexual Violence Against Israelis Following October 7 Attack

Darin Komarov was just a regular attendee at the open-area Nova Music Festival held in southern Israel’s Kibbutz Re'im region. Her moment of delight turned into a matter of survival as in midst of the reveling, armed Hamas Militants broke inside and opened fire, massacring around 300 festival-goers and wounding more.

The Nova Festival Massacre forms part of the larger military ambush undertaken by militant group Hamas in Israel.

On 7th October, 2026, Hamas, a Gaza-based terrorist organization, launched a surprise, coordinated strike on Israel. A barrage of rocket missiles were fired, militants broke through the Gaza-Israel border, and massacred civilians and security forces. Over 1200 people were killed, a lot more injured, and 251 were taken hostage to the Gaza strip. The group maintained that the attacks were in retaliation of persistent Israeli occupation in the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements.

But the horrors did not cease. Hamas militants also, “purportedly,” raped and killed thousands of Israeli women, men, and children. This is something that Hamas has repeatedly denied, for the lack of substantial and incriminatory evidence.

Until now.

A comprehensive detailed report, titled “Silenced No More” was published on Tuesday, 12th May 2026, by the Civil Commission, a non-profit Israeli organisation, that pieces together incriminatory evidence of Hamas’s misconduct. Hundreds of testimonies from survivors, thousands of visual records, and years of analysis have culminated into the 300-page report that stands as the most damning evidence of Hamas’s horrific war crimes and sexual violence that happened during the October 7th attack and in its aftermath.