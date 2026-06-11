India Condemns US Attack on Vessel off Oman Coast; 3 Indians Reportedly Missing

US FORCES LAUNCHED an attack on an oil tanker named Settebello in the Gulf of Oman on June 10, 2026, as it was reportedly heading towards an Iranian port and allegedly violating the ongoing blockade against Iran. The attack was strongly condemned by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which stated that 21 of the 24 Indian crew members aboard had been rescued.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the Palau-flagged tanker M/T Marivex was attacked on June 8, 2026, when it attempted to enter the Gulf of Oman. The 24 Indian crew members aboard the Marivex were rescued after a fire broke out on the vessel.

Following the recent attack on the Settebello, MEA on June 10, 2026 confirmed in its statement that three Indian crew members are missing currently. The Indian Embassy in Oman is currently monitoring the situation closely. In its statement, the MEA said that it was "proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation."

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Meanwhile, CENTCOM stated that the tanker was disabled after repeated warnings from the American military authorities not to violate Washington's ongoing blockade against Iran. The blockade on Iranian ports was authorised after Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of the world's oil passes. The crisis began on February 29, 2026, when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, assassinating its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

MEA's Response to the US' Attack on the Vessels

In its statement, the MEA referred to the repeated attacks on the shipping, “worrisome” and called for an immediate de-escalation of the conflict involving Iran. The ministry stated, "We reiterate our call for the immediate de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region."

It continued, “the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest."

On June 8, 2026, CENTCOM reported that US forces had disabled around seven vessels that had allegedly violated the blockade measures. It further stated that more than 140 ships had been redirected, while 42 vessels carrying humanitarian assistance had been allowed to continue their journeys.

The Settebello was travelling from China's Lianyungang Port to the Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ship was carrying 28 crew members, including 24 Indian nationals.

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