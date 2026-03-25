Opinion Poll Projects TMC Lead Over BJP in 2026 Bengal Election—Mamata Banerjee Preferred for Fourth Term

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is projected to secure a comfortable victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election, according to an opinion poll conducted by VoteVibe and released by CNN-News18 on 23 March 2026. The survey indicates that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continues to hold a leadership advantage despite mixed public perceptions of governance.

The poll projects TMC to win between 184 and 194 seats in the 294-member Assembly, placing the party well above the majority mark. The BJP is estimated to secure between 98 and 108 seats, while smaller and regional parties are expected to remain marginal players in the electoral contest.

The TMC is expected to secure 41.9% of the vote, compared to the BJP’s projected 34.9%. The survey suggests that the gap in vote share could translate into a strong mandate for the ruling party.

Banerjee remains the central figure in the Trinamool Congress campaign, with 48.5% of respondents naming her as their preferred Chief Minister. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari trailed with 33.4% support. The poll also indicated a degree of incumbent support, with 36.5% of respondents expressing willingness to vote again for sitting TMC legislators.

The findings suggest that leadership preference continues to play a significant role in shaping electoral outcomes. Banerjee’s popularity appears to be a key factor supporting the ruling party’s electoral prospects ahead of the upcoming polls.

However, public opinion on governance remains divided. Around 43.3% of respondents rated the state government’s performance as “good” or “very good.” At the same time, a significant section expressed dissatisfaction, with 20.6% rating governance as “very poor” and 18.3% describing it as “poor.”