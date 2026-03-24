ECI Releases First Supplementary Voter List Ahead of 2026 Bengal Assembly Election; No Clarity on Deletions as 29 Lakh Cases Adjudicated

The Election Commission (ECI) released the first supplementary voter list ahead of Assembly Elections in West Bengal on 23 March 2026. The list follows adjudications under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) but does not clarify how many names have been deleted or retained.

The list was published minutes before midnight, with booth-wise voter details made available on the ECI website and mobile application. The supplementary list includes voters whose eligibility has been decided by judicial officers appointed for the review process.

According to the ECI, 29 lakh cases have been adjudicated so far out of more than 60 lakh voters flagged for review. However, officials did not disclose how many voters were removed from the rolls or how many were reinstated, leaving uncertainty over the impact of the exercise.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal said that the number of deletions was not yet available. He stated that the process was ongoing and further supplementary lists would be published as adjudications continued.

The SIR exercise remains ongoing in the state even as elections are scheduled for 23 and 29 April 2026, with counting set for 4 May.