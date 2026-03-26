BJP Fields RG Kar Victim’s Mother From Panihati in 2026 Bengal Election

Key Points
BJP has fielded the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim from the Panihati constituency in North 24 Parganas.
Her candidature comes after months of protests following the 2024 crime that raised concerns over women’s safety and law and order in West Bengal
The announcement has drawn political reactions from Trinamool Congress and Left leaders ahead of the two phase Assembly elections
The BJP has fielded Ratna Debnath as a candidate in the upcoming 2026 Bengal Election. Debnath is the mother of the doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024.
The BJP named her as its candidate from the Panihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas as part of its third list of candidates released on 25 March 2026. The party announced 19 additional candidates in this list, covering several constituencies across the state.
Debnath had earlier confirmed that she would contest the 2026 Assembly Election from Panihati on a BJP ticket following discussions with senior party leaders, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
The RG Kar victim, referred to as “Abhaya” by protesters during the 2024 demonstrations, became the focal point of one of the largest protest movements in West Bengal in recent years. Thousands of people took to the streets demanding justice and raising concerns about women’s safety, the state’s law and order situation, and official accountability.
Junior doctors at state run institutions also went on strike for weeks, intensifying pressure on the Mamata Banerjee-led government during its third term. The protests became a major political issue, with opposition parties repeatedly highlighting the incident in their criticisms.
Following investigation, Kolkata Police arrested a former civic volunteer in connection with the crime. In January 2025, a court in Sealdah sentenced the accused to life imprisonment. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later took over the case as directed by the Calcutta High Court, though reports indicated limited progress amid multiple conspiracy theories surrounding the case.
The candidature has drawn reactions from political parties across the state. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioned the decision, with spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asking why she chose to contest on a BJP ticket. TMC leaders also highlighted that Kolkata Police had arrested the convict and noted that the CBI investigation had not altered the conviction.
Meanwhile, CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Md Salim urged the victim’s mother not to join any political party. He said the Left had only supported the family during the protests and had not sought political benefit from the incident. Prior to this, the victim’s mother had criticised Left leaders, accusing them of using her daughter’s death for political gain.
After being named candidate, Debnath described contesting the election as a painful responsibility rather than a matter of pride. She said she intended to raise her voice for people and serve the residents of Panihati. She also stated that she would seek to carry forward the demand for justice – which can only be achieved with a regime change, she asserts.
The BJP’s decision to field her is seen as an attempt to channel public anger generated by the 2024 incident and highlight issues related to women’s safety and law and order to consolidate votes around anti-incumbency sentiments.
The Panihati constituency is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest. The TMC has fielded Tirthankar Ghosh, son of outgoing MLA and state minister Nirmal Ghosh. The CPI(M) has nominated Kaltan Dasgupta from the constituency.
The BJP’s third list included several candidates from north Bengal and other regions. Rathindranath Bose has been fielded from Cooch Behar Dakshin, while Dinesh Sarkar will contest from Raiganj. Other candidates include Chiranjit Roy from Islampur, Haripada Barman from Hemtabad, and Amlan Bhaduri from English Bazar.
In south Bengal, Swapan Das has been fielded from Shantipur in Nadia, while Biplob Mandal will contest from Howrah Central. The party has also nominated Arup Kumar Das from Singur, Dipanjan Kumar Guha from Chandannagar, and Dipanjan Chakraborty from Uttarpara, among others.
West Bengal will vote in two phases on 23 April and 29 April 2026 for all 294 Assembly seats. Counting of votes is scheduled for 4 May.
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