BJP Fields RG Kar Victim’s Mother From Panihati in 2026 Bengal Election

The BJP has fielded Ratna Debnath as a candidate in the upcoming 2026 Bengal Election. Debnath is the mother of the doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024.

The BJP named her as its candidate from the Panihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas as part of its third list of candidates released on 25 March 2026. The party announced 19 additional candidates in this list, covering several constituencies across the state.

Debnath had earlier confirmed that she would contest the 2026 Assembly Election from Panihati on a BJP ticket following discussions with senior party leaders, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The RG Kar victim, referred to as “Abhaya” by protesters during the 2024 demonstrations, became the focal point of one of the largest protest movements in West Bengal in recent years. Thousands of people took to the streets demanding justice and raising concerns about women’s safety, the state’s law and order situation, and official accountability.

Junior doctors at state run institutions also went on strike for weeks, intensifying pressure on the Mamata Banerjee-led government during its third term. The protests became a major political issue, with opposition parties repeatedly highlighting the incident in their criticisms.

Following investigation, Kolkata Police arrested a former civic volunteer in connection with the crime. In January 2025, a court in Sealdah sentenced the accused to life imprisonment. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later took over the case as directed by the Calcutta High Court, though reports indicated limited progress amid multiple conspiracy theories surrounding the case.