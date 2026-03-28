West Bengal Election 2026: ECI Suspends Basanti Police Officer Avijit Paul Over Pre-Poll Violence in West Bengal

The Election Commission of India suspended Inspector Avijit Paul for negligence and failing to prevent violence despite prior intelligence inputs.
Violence erupted between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a campaign in Basanti, leaving several injured.
The officer failed to deploy available CAPF forces, prompting concerns over law and order ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of the Government of West Bengal regarding the suspension of a police officer following the violence that occurred on March 26, 2026. The letter, dated March 27, 2026, highlights the clashes in the Basanti Bazar area under Basanti Police Station in the Baruipur Police District.
The ECI has ordered the immediate suspension of Inspector Avijit Paul, the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Basanti Police Station in South 24 Parganas district, citing “serious negligence and dereliction of duty.” The Commission has also directed the state Chief Secretary to initiate departmental proceedings against him and submit a compliance report by 9:00 pm on March 27, 2026.
According to the ECI, Inspector Paul had prior intelligence inputs about public programmes by two political parties in the area but failed to make adequate security arrangements. This lapse led to violence that left several people, including police personnel, injured.
The Commission further noted that Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which had been deployed in the region for several days, were not requisitioned by him to maintain law and order. The ECI termed this a case of “gross negligence.” The letter also stated that Inspector Paul would be replaced by Inspector Prabir Ghosh of the Enforcement Branch.
The suspension follows violent clashes during a campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Basanti, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. The elections are scheduled to be held on April 23 and April 29, with counting set for May 4, 2026.
The violence broke out when supporters of the BJP and the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) clashed during candidate Bikash Sardar’s campaign in Basanti Bazar. The BJP alleged that TMC workers attacked first using sticks and rods, while the TMC denied the allegations and attributed the clash to public anger.
Several people, including police personnel, were injured in the incident. One officer sustained a serious head injury, and around eight individuals have been detained so far.
The ECI has termed the incident a serious lapse in maintaining law and order, underlining growing concerns over election-related violence in the state. The Basanti (SC) Assembly constituency is scheduled to vote in the second and final phase on April 29, 2026.
[VP]
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