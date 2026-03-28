West Bengal Election 2026: ECI Suspends Basanti Police Officer Avijit Paul Over Pre-Poll Violence in West Bengal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of the Government of West Bengal regarding the suspension of a police officer following the violence that occurred on March 26, 2026. The letter, dated March 27, 2026, highlights the clashes in the Basanti Bazar area under Basanti Police Station in the Baruipur Police District.

The ECI has ordered the immediate suspension of Inspector Avijit Paul, the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Basanti Police Station in South 24 Parganas district, citing “serious negligence and dereliction of duty.” The Commission has also directed the state Chief Secretary to initiate departmental proceedings against him and submit a compliance report by 9:00 pm on March 27, 2026.