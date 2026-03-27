Protests in West Bengal’s Basirhat After 340 Muslim Voters Removed in First Supplementary List—Deletions Highest Amongst Minorities and Women

Protests broke out in West Bengal’s Basirhat North Assembly constituency after 340 Muslim voters from a single polling booth were removed from the electoral roll, triggering allegations of targeted exclusion and raising concerns about transparency in the ongoing electoral revision process. The deletions were revealed in the ‘First Supplementary List’ published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on 23 March 2026, as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ahead of Assembly Elections.

The deletions took place at Booth No. 5 in Boro Gobra village under Begumpur Bibipur Gram Panchayat in Basirhat Block II, where affected residents and local officials staged demonstrations after the publication of the supplementary voter list. The voters, previously marked as “under adjudication” in the draft roll, were later moved to the “deleted” category in the updated list.

The move also drew attention after the name of Booth Level Officer (BLO) Md Shafiul Alam was found among those removed from the electoral roll. Alam, who had assisted voters during the SIR verification process, said he would approach a tribunal to seek restoration of his name.

According to officials, Booth No. 5 has a total of 992 registered voters. During the revision process, 358 voters were summoned for hearings to verify their eligibility. Of these, 18 cases were resolved in the draft roll, while the remaining 340 were placed under adjudication. Authorities stated that 38 names were removed as part of routine deletions due to death or relocation, while the rest were linked to eligibility verification issues.

Following the mass deletion, more than 100 residents staged protests outside local administrative offices and on nearby streets. Protesters alleged a lack of transparency and claimed that the removals disproportionately affected members of the Muslim community.

Affected voters also raised concerns about documentation requirements. One resident, Kajirul Mondal, said that although the ECI requires only one valid document, many voters submitted three or four documents during the verification process. Despite this, their names were removed from the list.

Md Shafiul Alam said he personally assisted many of the affected voters in filling forms and uploading documents as required under ECI guidelines. He added that attempts to seek clarification from authorities did not yield a resolution, with the Electoral Registration Officer reportedly unreachable.