BJP's intention is to forcefully rig elections: CM Mamata

"See how our worker was beaten up at night... Look at this atrocity... What is this hooliganism? This is not how voting is conducted; it is conducted peacefully. Voting is a festival of democracy. But they (the BJP) have completely ruined it. The intention is very clear that the BJP wants to forcefully rig the election. Our workers and people are ready to die, but they will not leave the place," the Chief Minister told the reporters.