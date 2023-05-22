Abhishek Banerjee moves SC against HC imposing Rs 25 lakh costs

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday moved the Supreme Court against challenging a Calcutta High Court order which imposed costs of Rs 25 lakhs on him and allowed an ED and CBI probe against him in connection with the multi crore recruitment case in state-run schools of West Bengal.



Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing Banerjee, mentioned the matter before a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Karol.



Singhvi said Banerjee was being called for questioning while campaigning outside the state and urged the court for early listing of the matter.



The bench agreed to examine the matter on Friday.



On May 18, the Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha upheld the previous order by the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the same court empowering central agencies to question Banerjee in connection with th scam.