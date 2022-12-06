Bengal teachers' recruitment scam: Maximum illegal recruitments in English

Maximum number of illegal recruitments of teachers in the state-run schools were made for English, as per the records of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

Following the instruction of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court on Thursday afternoon, the WBSSC has published on its website the names of the 183 candidates deemed by the commission to have illegally procured teachers' jobs.

According to the list, the maximum number of illegal recruitments was made for the subject of English at 57, followed by geography -- 30, life science -- 22, Bengali -- 21, Mathematics and Physical Science -- 18 each, and finally history -- 17. They all got appointments in 2016.

Besides asking the WBSSC to publish these names on the website of the commission, Justice Gangopadhyay has also sought an explanation of steps taken for the termination of services of these illegally-appointed teachers.