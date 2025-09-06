Three of a family killed as mud wall collapses in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas

Kolkata, Sep 6: Three members of a family, including two children, were killed as a wall of their mud house collapsed at Mandirbazar area in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Friday.

The three killed included a 35-year-old woman and her two minor girl children. The police have recovered their bodies and sent them for post-mortem purposes.

As per initial information available, the mother, Brihaspati Karmakar (35), used to live with her two minor daughters, namely Sheela Karmakar (15) and Priya Karmakar (10), in a mud house in Kamarpara near Sardeshwari School in Mandirbazar Vidhan Sabha in South 24 Parganas district.

A local police official said that the three victims were at their home when the accident took place on Friday, with the wall of the mud house collapsing suddenly.

“They were buried under a pile of mud. Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed to the scene. The mud was removed, the three people were retrieved and taken to a local hospital. There, doctors declared them dead,” the local police official said.