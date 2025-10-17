West Bengal

Now, Face of RG Kar Movement Tenders Resignation from Medical Facility

A prominent leader of the RG Kar movement has tendered his resignation, citing persistent administrative failures at RG Kar Hospital as the driving reason. Authorities review the fallout.
Kolkata: Junior Doctors of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital hold placards as they stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata on Sunday, August 10, 2024.
Kolkata: Junior Doctors of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital hold placards as they stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata on Sunday, August 10, 2024.(IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)
IANS Agency
Published on
Updated on

Kolkata, Oct 17: The emergency medical officer of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Tapas Pramanik, who became the face of the movement against the R.G. Kar rape and murder case, has tendered his resignation from health services.

Pramanik is the second person linked to the R.G. Kar movement to resign from service during the current week.

Earlier this week, Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of R.G. Kar, who is often referred to as a whistle-blower in the case of financial irregularities at the reputed medical institute in the state, resigned from his services.

As claimed by Ali, whose last posting was as the deputy superintendent of Kaliyaganj State General Hospital in Malda district of West Bengal, he resigned after constantly becoming the victim of administrative vendetta since the time he had become vocal on the financial irregularities not only in R.G. Kar but also in the general healthcare system in the state.

In his resignation letter dated October 15, a copy of which is available with IANS, Pramanik claimed that his decision to resign from his services had been prompted by "continuous administrative failure and unbearable working conditions".

He claimed that his repeated appeals to engage specialist doctors from the medicine and chest departments in the emergency wing of the hospital, especially during the night hours, have been ignored by the R.G. Kar authorities, and hence he had to depend mainly on the assistance from house staff and interns to manage the affairs in that crucial wing.

See Also: Wake Up to Sunshine: How Morning Sunlight Boosts Sleep, Mood, and Energy

"It has now become impossible to manage the situation, which has persisted for over a year. The continued failure of administration and excessive workload has taken a serious toll on my health and well-being," Pramanik's resignation letter read.

Earlier this week, after tendering his resignation, Akhtar Ali also told media persons about his "helpless" condition that prompted him to resign from the services.

"I have reached the limit of my battle against the corrupt system. So I have decided to resign from my services. However, I will continue with my battle against the corrupt healthcare system in the state," he added.

To recall, based on his petition, the Calcutta High Court, last year, directed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the multi-crore R.G. Kar financial irregularities case. CBI sleuths arrested former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar, Sandip Ghosh, and others in connection with financial irregularities, all of whom are in judicial custody.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content. 

(NS)

Suggested Reading:

Kolkata: Junior Doctors of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital hold placards as they stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata on Sunday, August 10, 2024.
Indian Convict Among Criminals Arrested by ICE Amid U.S. Shutdown

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp 

RGKar
HospitalResignation
HealthcareAdministration

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com