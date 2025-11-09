SIR in Bengal: ECI Crackdown on BLAs, BLOs Over 'Irregularities'

Kolkata, Nov 9: The Election Commission of India has launched a crackdown against booth-level officers (BLOs) over the alleged gross irregularities and violations of prescribed norms related to enumeration forms for the Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal.

To begin with, sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, and the commission have registered FIRs against eight BLAs for allegedly interfering in the distribution of enumeration forms, taking possession of the forms from BLOs, and distributing them themselves.

At the same time, the commission has slapped showcause notices to eight BLOs who have reportedly adopted the shortcut process of distributing the enumeration forms from a particular place, violating the commission-prescribed norm of making door-to-door visits for distribution of the forms, the sources in the CEO office said.

On Friday, the commission issued an ultimatum to the BLOs who adopted such shortcut methods for the distribution of enumeration forms.

However, even after the commission's ultimatum, these eight BLOs were reported to have adopted the same shortcut path, after which the poll panel issued show-cause notices to them.

These eight BLOs, commission sources said, are from Cooch Behar, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts.

The commission, sources in the CEO's office said, has once again directed the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to keep a close watch on the activities of the BLOs during the revision process, so that the latter perform their duties in accordance with ECI guidelines.

