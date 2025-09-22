SIR in Bengal: BLOs asked to report any interference in performing duties to CEO’s office

Kolkata, Sep 22: Amid high possibilities of the beginning of the Election Commission of India (ECI)-proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal next month, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is taking all possible precautions to make the revision process foolproof.

Understanding that the Booth-Level Officers (BLOs), as grassroots-level electoral officials, will be playing the most crucial role, the CEO’s office is giving special emphasis to both their conduct as well as security while they are on field jobs for the revision process.

An insider from the CEO’s office said the BLOs have been given strict instructions that in case they face any interference or resistance or deliberate non-cooperation while performing their field exercise, be it from any political party or anyone from the state administrative machinery, such matters should be immediately brought to the notice of the CEO’s office.

The CEO, depending on the seriousness and emergency of the matter, will take appropriate actions and at the same time, report any interference, resistance, or deliberate non-cooperation to the ECI’s headquarters in New Delhi.