What is SIR? Nationwide Special Intensive Revision Explained

What is the SIR and Why is it Being Undertaken?

The Special Intensive Revision is an exercise undertaken by the Election Commission of India for revision and verification of electoral rolls. The stated objective of the drive is to clean up and update voter lists – to ensure all eligible voters are included in the list, no ineligible names are included, no entries are duplicated, and all details are up to date.

Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, empowers the ECI to undertake such an exercise whenever it deems necessary. Unlike annual summary revisions, which take existing electoral rolls as a basis for verification and making updates, this exercise is a lot more intensive, as the name suggests.

It is a comprehensive voter verification drive undertaken from the ground up – meaning it requires manual verification of each and every eligible voter based on a notified cutoff date. It does not rely on earlier voter lists, but the roll published after the last SIR may be used in the verification process.

The last Special Intensive Revision was undertaken from 2002-04. This will be only the 9th such exercise since Independence. The stated reason for the operation is an over-accumulation of duplicate entries and foreign nationals across electoral rolls nationwide. Three states and one UT under the ambit of the exercise – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry – are to go to polls in 2026.

Process and Timeline of the SIR