Kolkata Roars Again: India vs South Africa Light Up Eden Gardens for Red-Ball Showdown After Six-Year Test Drought

Kolkata is finally seeing a test cricket match again after six long years. The iconic stadium of Eden Gardens has come back to life as India and South Africa walk out for their first Test series. The fans have been craving for this moment since 2019. The last match hosted at Eden Gardens served India well as it bulldozed Bangladesh by an inning and 46 runs, the memory of which still lingers in the stands that witnessed the greatest chapters of Indian cricketers.



The match this time would be an interesting spectacle for cricket fans as it is going to be a two-way match as India goes against the reigning World Test Champions South Africa led by Temba Bavuma. The team has won the toss and chose to bat in a bold movie for a venue whose pitch is popular for shape-shifting. India is all set to lead, captained by Shubman Gill, who is now carrying the responsibility of the legendary cricketers like Ganguly and Dhoni at the very ground. Kolkata is now giving way to the familiar buzz that only a Test at Eden can produce with the excitement visible even before the start of the match.