Kolkata Roars Again: India vs South Africa Light Up Eden Gardens for Red-Ball Showdown After Six-Year Test Drought

Test cricket returns to Kolkata after six years as India face South Africa at Eden Gardens.
Shubman Gill and Temba Bavuma lead their teams in a high-stakes red-ball clash.
Eden Gardens’ pitch and historic legacy set the stage for a dramatic Test.
Kolkata is finally seeing a test cricket match again after six long years. The iconic stadium of Eden Gardens has come back to life as India and South Africa walk out for their first Test series. The fans have been craving for this moment since 2019. The last match hosted at Eden Gardens served India well as it bulldozed Bangladesh by an inning and 46 runs, the memory of which still lingers in the stands that witnessed the greatest chapters of Indian cricketers.
The match this time would be an interesting spectacle for cricket fans as it is going to be a two-way match as India goes against the reigning World Test Champions South Africa led by Temba Bavuma. The team has won the toss and chose to bat in a bold movie for a venue whose pitch is popular for shape-shifting. India is all set to lead, captained by Shubman Gill, who is now carrying the responsibility of the legendary cricketers like Ganguly and Dhoni at the very ground. Kolkata is now giving way to the familiar buzz that only a Test at Eden can produce with the excitement visible even before the start of the match.
The team playing on the grounds are iconic no doubt but the the grounds of Eden Garden holds its own significance, holding stories of past matches. It has a history of testing the patience of the players, rewarding the compiler and punishing the reckless. The first innings goes by without match drama but as the time and match progresses, it gets interesting. It has seen everything, right from the monumental innings and dramatic collapses to bitter heartbreaks and unforgettable comebacks.
Edan has a reputation of exploding the games rather than drifting them and the last match where India established its dominance at its home turf established the belief stronger this time. The last clash between India and Bangladesh left the visitors bowled out at 106 and 195, before which India went on to declare its win at 347/9, ending the match within three days. The stakes are now heavier as South Africa would be fighting to retrieve its World Test Champion title as India would want to keep the streak intact by claiming the match.
The match has now begun with the phase likely to test South Africa’s temperament and India’s spin depth. The crowd is now all in for a charged match. It’s not just a match to Kolkata but the return of emotions for every cricket fan who missed seeing the storm at Eden as the red ball takes command. With all the emotions swirling and the match advancing, Eden Gardens is all set to add another chapter to its legacy.