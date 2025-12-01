ECI Rejects TMC Charges of SIR-Linked Deaths, Slams WB Govt for Withholding Honorarium from BLOs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, 28 November 2025, rejected allegations by a 10-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal. In a nearly two-hour meeting in New Delhi, the commission told the TMC to stop interfering with field officials and to cooperate with the roll revision process.

The TMC delegation raised a claim that more than 40 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have died in connection with the exercise, which the ECI described as “baseless”. The commission further said party workers had been threatening BLOs and pulled up the state government for not paying BLOs increased honorariums.

The poll panel also announced the appointment of retired 1990-batch West Bengal cadre IAS officer Subrata Gupta as Special Roll Observer for WB, with the stated aim of ensuring transparency and accuracy in the exercise that is underway across 12 states and union territories.

The commission said it had instructed the West Bengal DGP and the Kolkata police commissioner to provide protection to BLOs against political pressure. A release from the ECI said: “Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy. The electoral roll machinery, consisting of EROs, AEROs, BLO Supervisors and BLOs, does a lot of hard work and plays a pivotal role in the preparation of impartial and transparent electoral rolls.”