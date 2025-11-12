SIR Phase II: Over 37 Crore Enumeration Forms Distributed Across 12 States/UTs

States such as Goa, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and West Bengal have achieved near-total coverage, reflecting efficient ground-level coordination.

Lakshadweep reported 100 per cent completion in printing and distribution, while Goa distributed (99.99 per cent), Puducherry (93.4 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar (89.22 per cent), Gujarat distributed over 4.47 crore forms (88.08 per cent), while Tamil Nadu distributed over 5 crore forms (78.09 per cent) and others.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, distributed 10.8 crore forms, covering nearly 70 per cent of its electorate. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan followed with over 53 per cent and 70 per cent coverage, respectively.

Similarly, poll-bound West Bengal reported distribution of over 6.80 crore forms, covering a total of 88.8 per cent.

Smaller regions like Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have also recorded impressive progress above 89 per cent.

More than 5.33 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 7.64 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been deployed to ensure every eligible elector is reached.

The ECI stated that all recognised political parties have been asked to appoint additional BLAs to strengthen field-level verification and enhance the accuracy of electoral rolls.