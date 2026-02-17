An Insider View of West Bengal’s Fight Against Human Trafficking

Social skills

“The social workers who accompany us during the rescue help us in engaging with the rescued girls. These girls are often so deeply traumatised that they struggle to tell who is lying and who is telling the truth. They lose the ability to distinguish between the police, the pimp, a well-wisher or a threat. Trust becomes impossible,” she explained.

The official added that social workers are skilled in breaking the ice and slowly helping the girls open up and share their story.

Minors are placed under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and housed in affiliated homes, while adult survivors come under the supervision of District Social Welfare Officers. Direct release to families is rarely appropriate, given the risks of stigma, self-harm, or re-trafficking.

Prosecution and compensation add further layers of difficulty. While the police submit petitions for compensation on behalf of survivors, the process is handled by the District and State Legal Services Authorities. Courts may also direct compensation. In trial, delays and trauma affect witness testimonies—sometimes survivors no longer wish to recount their experiences by the time cases come up. Independent witnesses are important but can also weaken over time. Establishing financial transactions in sex trafficking cases remains particularly hard, since most dealings are unrecorded.

“By the time the survivor is called to testify, she may have forgotten key details or may have moved on with her life and may not want to revisit the trauma. That is why we emphasise having independent witnesses. But even they may forget important details or lose the empathy they had during the rescue,” she added.

For rescue operations in other states, the team ensures that independent witnesses—often NGO workers—accompany them so their testimony will stand up in court.

“Most people are unwilling to set foot in the localities where raids are conducted, and local residents rarely agree to testify. That is why independent witnesses are important,” she said.

Rehabilitation, the officer says, is the most challenging aspect. Survivors face stigma, loss of community acceptance, and must cope with trauma. Efforts to reintegrate them involve block and district administrations, welfare officers, and NGOs. Some survivors who have been successfully rehabilitated now participate in awareness campaigns in schools, speaking about their own experiences. “Neither the police nor the civil administration can manage alone. Both must work together for rehabilitation,” she added.

She has also observed important shifts in trafficking patterns. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, traffickers rely much more on social media, building online friendships with girls that progress to manipulation and deception. Another recent trend involves the recruitment of both girls and boys into dance troupes performing at weddings, where they are confined, exploited, and made to work under harsh conditions. Delayed reporting by families and the withholding of crucial information due to social stigma remain persistent challenges that undermine police efforts in the crucial early days.

Reflecting on her experience, the officer advises young recruits in this field to cultivate empathy. “If you see it as just another case, you will miss its larger social impact. This work is not just about rescue but also about prevention. By building networks with NGOs, schools, and communities, officers can intervene early.” In schools, she said, simply sharing an officer’s contact number can give vulnerable girls a lifeline.