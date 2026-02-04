“Using Wayfair to Traffic and Sell Children”: Old Trafficking Claims Resurface After Mention in New Epstein Documents

Wayfair Human Trafficking Conspiracy

The current controversy mirrors a conspiracy theory that first emerged in 2020 within QAnon-linked online communities. At the time, users claimed that Wayfair was secretly selling trafficked children disguised as expensive storage cabinets. The theory began after a QAnon activist tweeted about high-priced cabinets listed with women’s names. Followers alleged that these names matched those of missing children, suggesting the listings were a front for trafficking.

The theory gained wider attention in July 2020 after being discussed on the Reddit forum r/conspiracy. Users attempted to link furniture names to missing persons cases. However, later investigations found no evidence to support these claims. Some of the children mentioned were no longer missing, and at least one woman publicly stated that she had never gone missing, directly refuting the allegations.

Wayfair responded in 2020, telling BBC News that “there is of course no truth to these claims.” The company explained that product names are generated by an internal algorithm, a common practice among online retailers. It also clarified that the high prices were due to the items being large, industrial-grade cabinets intended for commercial use.